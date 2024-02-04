Iva Ugrcic & Satoko Hayami

media release:

Salon Piano Series is pleased to announce, in honor of our 10th anniversary, the inauguration of a new House Concerts series. This project is in addition to our main concert series and shines a spotlight on the remarkable emerging artists in our community.

These one-hour recitals are offered in the intimacy of a home setting, on a beautifully restored piano, and exalt and promote the artistry and musicianship of remarkable young players, who each receive a scholarship from Salon Piano Series. Performances are repeated at the Madison Youth Arts Center, reaching young musicians across the city.

Concerts take place in homes in and around Madison. Purchase tickets online or at Farley's House of Pianos. Very limited tickets are available to each performance, so purchase your tickets before they sell out. Tickets are $35. Service fees apply.

Sunday, February 4 at 2:00pm

Home of Dr. Jun and Sandra Lee, 6012 N. Highlands Avenue, Madison, WI 53705

Max Capacity: 30

Program includes: Bach, Schubert, Bonis, and Tanzil

Described as “luminaries,” “world-class,” and “adventurous,” Ugrcic (flute) and Hayami (piano) have presented uniquely diverse and virtuosic programs through dynamic performances and storytelling since 2017. Passionate about premiering and commissioning works by contemporary composers, especially women composers from diverse backgrounds, the duo prioritizes and thrives in sharing the perspectives of newly composed works while celebrating the ones that paved the path for future generations.