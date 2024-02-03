Iva Ugrcic & Satoko Hayami

media release: Salon Piano Series is thrilled to bring the artistry of our 2024 house concert performers to MYArts (Madison Youth Arts Center) through a series of free concerts for youth audiences. This exciting collaboration aims to reach young musicians across the city, providing them with unique and inspiring musical experiences. Performances will last 50 minutes, and will be followed by a question and answer session with the artists. Through hosting these concerts at the Madison Youth Arts Center, Salon Piano Series is working to create an inclusive and accessible platform for the community, fostering a love for music and supporting the development of young talents.

IVA UGRCIC AND SATOKO HAYAMI are described as “luminaries,” “world-class,” and “adventurous,” Ugrcic (fl) and Hayami (pf) have presented uniquely diverse and virtuosic programs through dynamic performances and storytelling since 2017. Passionate about premiering and commissioning works by contemporary composers, especially women composers from diverse backgrounds, the duo prioritizes and thrives in sharing the perspectives of newly composed works while celebrating the ones that paved the path for future generations.

The duo appeared in numerous venues and festivals around the country, including the internationally recognized Wisconsin Memorial Union Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, LunART Festival, Green Lake Chamber Festival, and Sunday Afternoon Live at Chazen, among others.