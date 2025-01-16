7:30 pm on 1/16 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 1/17-18. $20-$15.

media release: Ivan Decker, originally from Vancouver, now Los Angeles- based, is a writer, standup comic and actor, known for his sharp, polished, and multi layered observational comedy. Ivan has had numerous television performances filmed at the Just for Laughs Montreal festival, the Winnipeg and Halifax Comedy festivals for CBC Television and can be heard across North-America on Sirius XM radio. Ivan can also be seen and heard on the popular CBC radio program “The Debaters. Most recently, Ivan was named a “Comic To Watch” by TBS at the New York Comedy Festival, and subsequently made his American television debut on “Conan.” Ivan’s debut comedy album “I Wanted to be a Dinosaur” was the recipient of the 2018 JUNO award for “Comedy Album of the Year” which can be heard on all major streaming platforms, including iTunes. Ivan just shot a half hour comedy special for Netflix at the 2018 Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.