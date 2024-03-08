ivory & craft (album release)

media release: The Year We Lived Album Release Concert

Friday, March 8, 6:30pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St

Join music duo ivory + craft (Natalie & Derek Handley) for an album release concert for their debut album "The Year We Lived." The married couple are established musicians in Madison. Natalie is a singer-songwriter and Derek is a cellist with the Madison Symphony.

This concept album journeys through an array of emotions, portraying the devastation of the unexpected, coming to terms with a new reality, rediscovering the spiritual, returning to community, and finding beauty in darkness.

ivory + craft will be joined by dear friends: Bill Cheadle (drums), Dan Richards (bass), and Alissa Gold (vocals). All are welcome! There is no admission fee, but free-will donations will gratefully be accepted to cover the costs of album production.