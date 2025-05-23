media release: Ivy Ford started performing live with Kenosha based band The Real Deal, managed by Steve Rainey at 13 and since then continues to nurture her niche and calling to the music. She plays piano, alto saxophone, drums, bass guitar and guitar which are primarily self taught. In late 2012, Ford joined a local blues band which in time evolved into Ivy Ford and The Cadillacs and gained fair amounts of popularity. Fast forward a few years and Ivy Ford has managed to take the Chicago scene by storm, including making her debut performance at The Chicago Blues FESTIVAL 2016. In January,2015 Ivy Ford opened for the legend, Buddy Guy at his club in Chicago and continues to share the stage with Chicago blues hall of famers, J.B. Ritchie, Joe Moss, Toronzo Cannon and Tom Holland. She fronts her very own band and besides obtaining the title of "Chicago's Blues Kitten," performs song selections from not just the blues genres but RnB and soul. Aside from performing every weekend at both private and public event, clubs and venues, she is in the process of recording an unplugged album including originals. Some recent event for Ford include, radio shows on 90.9 WDCB, In a Nutshell radio show on 98.3 WRLR and STAR 105.5. She's been apart of Buddy Guys Legends, Artist series and traveled to Minneapolis, MN to perform at Artspace's 2013 Celebration at the Cowle Theater. Ivy Ford has been featured in Buddy Guy's Blues and Music News, Lake County Magazine and Blues Guitar Expert's online forum. To follow or checkin to Ford's shows and happenings go to www.ivyfordmusic.com or Instagram at #MissIvyFord. Ivy Ford, is one of the leading "youngbloods" of blues and brings a refreshing yet classic face to the blues. She handles her cherry red, Epiphone-339 with as much confidence as any of the bluesmen today and can belt out notes to fill a room and serenade a phrase sweeter than sugar in ways that make anyone and everyone tune in to what she has to say. Ivy Ford, always respects the history and tradition of roots and blues music, while presenting it in a fresh, young and trendy way.