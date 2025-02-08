× Expand courtesy Ivy Ford Ivy Ford and guitar. Ivy Ford

media release: Ivy Ford is a versatile, talented, old soul. From singing the blues to being sultry, she is an indigo artist who's gift connects those who are around her and those who listen. Whether leading a full band or serenading a small audience solo on stage, Ivy Ford commands an energy that is most magical. A cover charge of $10 can be paid at the door.