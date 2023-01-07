press release: PhotoMidwest January-February Featured Photographer: Izabela Korwel

"I spend a lot of time photographing cars on static display, where color, shape and texture come alive up close. Hood ornaments, lights, reflections of other cars or the surroundings are my favorite points of focus. This exhibit contains 30 carefully curated images taken over the last nine years at various car shows and vintage car museums. Enjoy the trip to a car show...up close."

Exhibit runs Jan 7-Feb 25 in the PhotoMidwest Studio; open noon-4 PM Saturdays.

Save the date--Reception February 2, 7 PM