press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

November 9, 2018, 5:30PM- 8:00PM

Belligerent Party Exhibit Opening, by J Anthony Yolanda & Yvette Pino

Exhibit Runs: November 9, 2018-December 30, 2018, The Graduate Hotel

The objective does not have to be about a certain agreed upon reality. There is a subjective point of view with emotion attached to it. Or, for example, we could inscribe certain objects with a kind of dread, or something of the subconscious, or something of what we bring to the object. We have a different visual field. If you want to think of subjectivity, we might think of it as a kind of veil. Instead of seeing things objectively and clearly, we can think of subjectivity as that which we can see through. (Talk about propaganda…) And of course, that which we see through as kind of like a fog, right? It would make that object on the other end somewhat obscure. But also think of it like the experiences that change the way a thing looks. (Experiences change how a thing looks – so the question is, how do experiences of war change how the artist depicts or views modern life? Identity. Discuss.)