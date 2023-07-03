× Expand J. Myszka Lewis An artwork of plant life in the shape of a buttertfly. "A Bouquet for Then and Now 2."

media release: The Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee presents Petaled Hours, an exhibition of new work by Madison artist J Myszka Lewis, in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Main Gallery. Petaled Hours presents a series of paintings and prints full of intricately masked and layered floral patterns. The work combines imagery from 17th-century Dutch still life paintings with contemporary flower studies in symmetrical and linear compositions that discuss ornament, impermanence, and the comfort found in repetition.

Location: Univeristy of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Main Gallery

800 Langdon Street, 2nd Floor, Madison, WI 53706

Gallery Hours: Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 7 am-11 pm, Tuesday and Saturday-Sunday, 8 am-11 pm, June 26 – September 15, 2023

Exhibition Statement:

In my practice, I use various media to explore concepts that stem from considerations of pattern and repetition. This exhibition, Petaled Hours, presents new paintings and prints in which I have deconstructed and repeated floral imagery in complex patterns to discuss ornament, impermanence, and the comfort found in repetition.

These pieces combine imagery sourced from 17th-century Dutch still-life paintings with aesthetic and conceptual concerns of the Pattern and Decoration movement, which emerged in the mid-1970s. Responding to these art historical references, I manipulate found imagery, using systematic methods of image production, such as scanning, stenciling, and duplicating, to create my own floral arrangements. The resulting paintings and prints depict exploding Rorschach-like symmetrical abstractions, tangled gardens, and silhouetted botanical forms that reframe many of the themes presented by traditional floral still-lifes.

The Dutch flower paintings that inform this work depict lavish bouquets as objects symbolic of prosperity and abundance. In our contemporary context, I consider flowers as representative of a wide range of things that we value, such as splendor, relationships, peace, freedom of expression, etc. They are also quintessential expressions of beauty and temporality. Flowers’ brief lifespans serve as condensed depictions of our mortality and remind us of the precious nature of what we hold most dear. Patterns appear throughout our lives through routines, reoccurring activities, and anniversaries of dates past.

We naturally are drawn to and adapt to these rhythms. My work celebrates patterns’ affinity for consistency and predictability while acknowledging that changes and variability can also emerge through repetition. Visual tensions and harmonies develop as I combine and reconcile multiple patterns with each other. By masking areas in these works, I also consider how our relationship with what is absent—the possibilities that lie just outside the pattern—is nearly as strong as our relationship with what is present.

In the poem, “Where’s Madge then,” E. E. Cummings explores the idea of absence through musings about time, beauty, and periods of change. The title Petaled Hours echoes similar sentiments. Inspired by the repetition of the growing cycle—as flowers bud, bloom, wilt, and sprout up again—and aiming to convey the multiplicity of flowers’ symbolism, this work means to incite curiosity, introspection, and meditation.

Artist Biography:

J Myszka Lewis is a visual artist that uses print media, embroidery, and painting to consider a variety of concepts that stem out of considerations of pattern and repetition. J Myszka Lewis received her BFA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and her MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has participated in many group exhibitions at places such as the International Print Center New York (New York City), Charles Allis Art Museum (Milwaukee), Soap Factory (Minneapolis), Museum of Wisconsin Art (West Bend), Trout Museum of Art (Appleton), and the Chazen Museum of Art (Madison). She has participated in residencies at the Jentel Foundation in Banner, Wyoming and the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts in Nebraska City, Nebraska. She has been a finalist for a Luminarts Cultural Foundation Visual Arts Fellowship, the Hopper Prize, and the Forward Art Prize. In 2018, she received the Edna Wiechers Art in Wisconsin Award from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of the Arts. J Myszka Lewis is based in Madison, Wisconsin.