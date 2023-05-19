× Expand Dude, IDK creative A close-up of J. Tyler Menz. J. Tyler Menz

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's funniest headlined by Milwaukee's J TYLER MENZ:

J Tyler Menz is one sweet pickle. He has worked with a wide range of comedians, including Tig Notaro, Jim Norton, and Andy Kindler, and has toured as the featured act for Christopher Titus, Todd Barry, and Steve-O (which was cool because they have matching tattoos). In addition to performing, Tyler produces and hosts Voyager, a comedy show that blends stand-up comedy with improv. He has also been seen performing at The Milwaukee Comedy Fest, Van’s Warped Tour, The 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, The Cream City Comedy Festival, and Gilda’s Laughfest.

Performances by:

J Tyler Menz

Kayla Ruth

Nick Ledesma

Matt Jordan

Hosted by:

Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM; Show starts at 8PM. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite -- no additional fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

R﻿SVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/258344483313957

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.