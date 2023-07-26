media release:

Mountain Lion Rises is a memoir of grief and family tragedy due to the death of a child. The author struggles to recover from serious injury while parenting a challenging, traumatized adopted child. Both her husband and adoptive son were killed in the horrific accident that dramatically changed the course of all their lives. She finds some solace from her strong connection with animals, both wild and domestic. Through facets of nature, strange encounters, and the commitment of friends and community, Hart Kehoe tells the greater story of healing from trauma and single parenting during a time of crisis.

Jacinta Hart Kehoe began writing as a child by recording her pony’s journal and writing short stories. She also drew and painted prolifically. As a young adult, writing non-fiction became her primary course of creativity. She has a Master of Arts degree in English from Bread Loaf School of English, Middlebury, Vermont, and has worked as a high school English and drama teacher, an editor, a waitress, a secretary, a dog trainer, a seamstress, a community organizer, and as a specialist for Iowa Foster and Adoptive Parents Association, among other organizations—all in which editing, and writing were her main focus. She has published in various outlets on numerous topics. She began avidly writing creative non-fiction essays about healing after she suffered multiple injuries in a semi-trailer truck/auto accident when her first husband and son were killed. For 19 years, she has needed to periodically attend physical therapy sessions due to vertigo and the need to maintain her equilibrium, results of the accident.

Hart Kehoe gardens, paints, writes and loves to hike. In 2017, Hart Kehoe and her husband, Phillip—the love of her life—moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where they met and adopted special friends Yuka, and Hart and Sol—a dog and two cats.