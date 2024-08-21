Jack & Cole

media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Every Wednesday, 5pm-7pm, from May 29 through Labor Day, you can listen to some free music behind Willy East. Bring a chair or just stop by for a tune or three!

Jack: “ Jack Beyler is a Madison native. His guitar styles include classical, jazz, funk and R&B. His favorite food is guacamole.”

Cole: “ Cole is a Madison based Musician and reading enthusiast with a focus on percussion, strings, and stories.”