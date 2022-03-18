Jack Swagger

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Jack Swagger (singer, guitarist of Minneapolis alternative rock band The Soviet Machines) has released his debut solo album on DC-Jam Records. The self-titled LP was recorded at Treespeak Studios in Minneapolis by Xander Moser, and mastered by legendary Seattle producer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden) the record features the most diverse batch of songs in Swagger's catalog to date. The tracks range from acoustic-based soundscapes to all-out rock, and many layers in between. Free.

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-661-8599
