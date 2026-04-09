× Expand David James Swanson Jack White looks in a mirror. Jack White

media release: Jack White has announced plans for a wide-ranging 2026 headline tour. North American dates begin July 10 at Washington’s The Anthem and continue through a two-night stand at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy on November 20-21. The tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on Nov. 9.

Vault presales and Artist presales for all newly announced North American, UK, and Ireland dates begin Monday, April 13, at 10 am and 12 pm local time, respectively. General on-sales follow on Friday, April 17, at 10 am Local.

For complete details, pre-sale registration, and ticket information, please visit:

https://laylo.com/jackwhite/m/JackWhiteLive

The upcoming tour schedule follows last week’s premiere of two fiery new songs, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs,” available now via Third Man Records on all DSPs and streaming services. Black 7” vinyl is on sale at thirdmanrecords.com and Third Man shops in Nashville, Detroit, and London. Black 7” vinyl arrives at independent record stores worldwide later this week.

April 4 also saw White and his longtime live band – Patrick Keeler (drums), Dominic Davis (bass), and Bobby Emmett (keys) – offer up electrifying performances of both songs during a landmark sixth appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. On Monday, White paid a very special visit to CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he sat down for an extended interview that included a recitation of his original poem, “Just Suppose to Juxtapose,” from his recently published new book, Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1.

Produced by White, “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico” mark the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s first new music since 2024, a year highlighted by the release of his critically lauded sixth studio album, No Name. The acclaimed collection was honored with a 2025 GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Rock Album” – White’s 34th solo-career nomination and 46th overall, along with 16 total GRAMMY® Award wins. No Name includes the consecutive #1 U.S. radio hit singles, “That’s How I’m Feeling” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” the latter of which is joined by an electrically charged official music video starring legendary actor and renaissance man John C. Reilly as the ecstatic, impassioned titular character, now boasting over 3.2M worldwide views via YouTube alone.

October 2025 saw the official publication of Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, available now at thirdmanbooks.com, Third Man physical storefronts, and booksellers in the United States and the United Kingdom. Edited by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell, the landmark new anthology features never-before-published poems and writings by White, rare and exclusive photos, and new essays written especially for this book by Blackwell, award-winning, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, and award-winning, Detroit-based filmmaker and writer dream hampton. It also compiles lyrics from both White’s solo recordings thus far, as well as his acclaimed work with The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and other collaborations.