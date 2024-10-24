Jack White, Whippets

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Register for a chance to buy tickets: https://laylo.com/jackwhite/m/NoNameTour

Tickets are Will Call only with ID at the High Noon box office. The person who purchased tickets must pick them up and attend the show. Tickets are non-transferable and wristbands will be placed on ticket holders at Will Call. There is a strict two (2) ticket limit.

A limited number of student tickets will be available at the High Noon Saloon box office starting at 1PM. Students must present a current student ID to obtain the ticket. One (1) ticket per student ID. (Parent/guardian tickets available for $100 all in with any student under 18).

