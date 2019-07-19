Jack Williams, Kari Arnett

press release: Proceeds to benefit Operation Fresh Start. This charity provides a path forward for disconnected youth in Dane County through education, mentoring and employment training.

Jack Williams is counted among the most dynamic performers in contemporary folk. An extremely talented guitarist, a writer of vivid songs with a strong sense of place, and a storyteller in an old Southern tradition who further illustrates each tale with his guitar.

Luke Torn of The Washington Post writes, "Jack Williams is a national treasure. When it comes to pulling the worlds of blues, country, rock and roll and jazz together on an acoustic guitar, I've never heard his equal."

Doors at 6 p.m., Show starts at 7 p.m. and will end by 10 p.m. Come early to socialize. Beverages/snacks will be available for donations which will also support Operation Fresh Start.

Tickets $15 https://www.brownpapertickets. com/event/4254589