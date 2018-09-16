Jacki Whisenant Open Studio

press release: Weekly on Sundays 9/16 - 10/28 EXCEPT 10/14, 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Stop into the Bubbler Room to meet the Bubbler’s artist-in-residence Jacki Whisenant and learn more about Jacki and why she is wild about the wild things in this world! Draw with her or take on your own interpretation of creatures real and unreal with various making materials.