Jackie Bradley (CD release) with Pink Flamingo Band
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Songwriter Jackie Bradley celebrates the release of her newest cd, Kaleidoscope, and EP featuring original tunes performed by Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille and The most magical band ever…….Pink Flamingo Band (For a Night) with Jim Smith, drums/percussion, Shawndell Marks, keys, Dan Kennedy, electric guitar, Jenna Joanis, bass, percussion.
