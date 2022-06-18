Jackie Ernst (EP release), Mackenzie Moore

× Expand JM Photography Songs By Violet: Jackie Ernst

media release: Jackie Ernst's EP "REFLECTIONS" will be released on Friday June 17!

A Release Show will take place Saturday, June 18, from 7-10pm at Main Street Music, Brooklyn (about 25 minutes south of Madison). I will be performing ALL of the songs from the EP with a full band! We will also have the incredibly talented Mackenzie Moore opening the show.

EP RELEASE SHOW FACEBOOK EVENT LINK: https://www.facebook.com/events/691775572176586/

Find the first single, "Undertow," here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jackieernst/undertow

Free Event, $5 donations appreciated.

JACKIE ERNST

is a Best of Madison singer/songwriter based in Southeastern Wisconsin. She is an emotive folk/alt/rock artist with a bright powerful voice and is sure to draw you in with her dynamic, edgy presence. Jackie’s sound has been compared to artists from Stevie Nicks, Melissa Etheridge and Pink to Alanis Morissette and Jewel.

***BEST OF MADISON 2021 - SINGER/SONGWRITER BRONZE WINNER

***BEST OF MADISON 2021 - VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE TOP 10 NOMINEE

https://jackieernstmusic.com/

MACKENZIE MOORE

is a Best of Madison/MAMA winning singer/songwriter and WAMI finalist from Wisconsin. Playing all around the Midwest, she’s driven by the sense of community that can be created in a room full of strangers with a heartfelt voice and an acoustic guitar. Her voice has been described as being ‘as smooth and smoky as a glass of good scotch.’

Influences include: Foo Fighters, Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift, Tom Petty, Katy Perry, & Fleetwood Mac.