7:30 pm on 8/22 and 7:30 & 10 pm on 8/23-24. $20-$15..

media release: Jackie Kashian is a stand-up comedian who has been seen on Conan, Corden, HBO, Netflix, Comedy Central, and or heard on NPR and Audible. Touring 45 weeks a year, she calls it The Neverending Story Tour and you should check to see if she’s gonna be in a town near you. Her 5 comedy albums and specials have been number one on Amazon and Apple and #3 on Billboard. In addition to two podcasts “The Jackie and Laurie Show” and “The Dork Forest,” you can also read her writing in “The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies” and the comic book “Comics Comics Quarterly”. Currently, she has a new TINY comedy special “LOOKING BACK” shot from the camera of a Mazda 6 in reverse.

40 years ago, Jackie was asked to go do an open mic. She ended up drunk and heckled Sam Kinison. Management eventually came over and told her to “save it for open mic on Sundays.” Three weeks later she did her first set. She loved it so much that she did it every night for the next year, and got a 1.8 that semester. The club burned down after about a year and she had to find another path. She moved to Minneapolis and then to Los Angeles and has been doing standup ever since.

She has a new tiny comedy special “LOOKING BACK” shot from a Mazda 6 in reverse. She’s currently sharing 966 sq feet with her husband, mom-in-law, two chihuahua mix doggos, and a cat. Working on a brand new genre of standup comedy: Positive Mother-In-Law Jokes.