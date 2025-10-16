7:30 pm on 10/16 and 7 & 9:30 pm,10/17-18. $24-$7.50.

media release: Jackie Kashian is a stand-up comedian who has been seen on After Midnight, Conan, Corden, HBO, Netflix, and Comedy Central. She’s been heard on Bob’s Burgers and Strange Planet; and featured on NPR and Audible.

She tours 45 weeks a year and you’re in the right place to see if she’s gonna be in a town near you and come to shows. Her 5 comedy albums and specials have been number one on Amazon, Apple and Billboard. In addition to two podcasts “The Jackie and Laurie Show” and “The Dork Forest,” you can also read her writing in “The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies” and the comic book “Comics Comics Quarterly”. Currently, she has a new TINY comedy special “LOOKING BACK” shot from the camera of a Mazda 6 in reverse.

40 years ago, Jackie was asked to go do an open mic. She was drunk at her first comedy show, and heckled Sam Kinison. Management came over and told her that “open mic is on Sundays.” Three weeks later she did her first set. She loved it so much that she did it every night for the next year, and got a 1.8 that semester. The club burned down a year later so she finished University. She moved to Minneapolis and then to Los Angeles and has been doing standup ever since.

She has a new tiny comedy special “LOOKING BACK” shot from a Mazda 6 in reverse. She’s currently sharing 966 sq feet with her husband, mom-in-law, two chihuahua mix doggos, and a cat. Working on a brand new genre of standup comedy: Positive Mother-In-Law Jokes.

Stay tuned.