media release: An exquisite new literary voice--wryly funny, nakedly honest, beautifully observational, in the vein of Jenny Offill and Elizabeth Strout--depicts one woman's attempt to keep her four chickens alive while reflecting on a recent loss. Jackie Polzin will appear live via Crowdcast. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-brood. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.