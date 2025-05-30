Jackie Venson

× Expand Dylan Vanessa The two members of Daisy the Great. Daisy the Great

media release: On the heels of their October EP, Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti, New York City trailblazers Daisy the Great announce their Spring 2025 headline tour that will see them play across North America with stops in Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles and more.

Emerging from the depths of Brooklyn’s indie music scene, Daisy the Great is the utterly infectious project of Kelley Dugan and Mina Walker. The duo first met as acting majors at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts where they began co-writing a musical about a fictional band before realizing they could make it happen in real life and set out as Daisy the Great. Inspired by artists like Fiona Apple and Bowie, Daisy the Great’s imaginative and clever songwriting meets whimsy and an unmistakable rawness to bring their music to life. Following the immediate success of “The Record Player Song,” the band released their debut full-length I’m Not Getting Any Taller in 2019, followed by 2020’s quarantine-born Soft Songs EP, and their 2022 masterful sophomore album, All You Need Is Time, which has garnered 500M streams to date.

The last couple of years have seen Daisy the Great rise to new heights - collaborating with artists like illuminati hotties and Claud, playing major festivals like Lollapalooza and Firefly, and joining The Kooks and The Vaccines on their North American headline tour earlier this year.

In October, the band released the kaleidoscopic EP Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti, which saw notable praise from Atwood Magazine, Northern Transmissions, Spinning Platters, LaunchLeft, and tons more. With sonic experimentation and stellar songwriting on full display, Daisy the Great showcased a new side of their indie prowess, marking them artists to watch in the space. 2025 is expected to be even more exciting as the band has been in the studio for the last couple of months with GRAMMY® award-winning producer Catherine Marks (boygenius, St. Vincent, Wolf Alice) working on new material. Stay tuned for more information soon!

Daisy the Great’s fourth EP, Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti, is a masterclass in sonic storytelling — a dazzling exploration of the indie innovation that has defined the duo since the release of their hit “The Record Player Song” and its certified-gold follow-up, “Record Player” with AJR. The five new tracks were co-created with Grammy-winning producer Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex), and capture the New York City duo honing in on their unique brand of genre-defying music where interlocking double lead vocals and striking harmonies give their sound an artful and kaleidoscopic twist.

“Tony Visconti is the kind of legendary producer you never think you’ll get to meet, let alone work with,” share Kelley and Mina. “We were already stunned enough just being able to meet him, but then, when we got home, we heard that after he watched our set in Berlin he wanted to work with us. Once we were all back in New York, we started going to Tony’s studio a few times a week to write and eventually we put together this EP, Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti. We hope you love the songs. They were made with playful brains and big hearts.”

The band’s vocal interplay is an ever-evolving blend of genres where vulnerable and undeniably intimate subjects pair beautifully with earworm melodies. Punchy drums welcome you on “Butterfly, Stay Dry,” a track inspired by the impermanence of the things you wish you could feel most certain about. Self-described as “our freaky harmony-soaked song” the track’s rich soundscapes and surprising instrumentation serve as an exhilarating palate cleanser. From the dissonant, harmony-rich “Fireman!” to the romantic “Pretty Painting” and the slow-burning, powerful talk-singing on “Spectacle,” the EP captures the band reaching new heights. Indeed, Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti is the most expansive release from Daisy the Great yet. The band’s limitlessness is on full display on the new EP, where genre lines know no bounds and the band’s creative fearlessness is inspiring.

Praise for Daisy The Great

"Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti is a compelling and emotive EP that delicately juggles playful melodies and writing with serious and thought-provoking topics…It is hard to find fault in the release, with the greatest problem I had being that I wanted it to never stop."

- Northern Transmissions

"Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti’ is a dynamic and dreamy 16-minute masterpiece highlighting the Brooklyn duo’s singular sound, and one that sees them continuing to hone those attributes that lend them such a unique voice – and a special space – in the greater indie rock space." - Atwood Magazine

“A captivating blend of romanticism and introspection” - Luna Collective

"Blissful orchestral pop with Daisy the Great’s signature head-swimmy harmonies and just enough of an edge kicking in to hit home the supervision of joy." - Spinning Platters

“Highly alluring” - glamglare