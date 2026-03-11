Jacob Augustine, Andrew Christensen

media release: Jacob Augustine is a Maine-born, Philadelphia-based indie folk musician. Over his nearly two decades as one of the most influential and beloved vocalists and songwriters in the northeast, he’s reached an enigmatic, near mythic status; touring the country back and forth, releasing records in a flurry, headlining bigger and bigger stages, then disappearing from public eye for years at a time, and back again. Augustine’s records range from heavily-orchestrated, bombastic full-band affairs to raw, stripped-down solo recordings to eccentric, genre-hopping studio projects, but they always center his immediately recognizable voice. The Portland Press Herald writes, “Jacob Augustine has one gilded set of pipes. A diamond in the rough.”

Andrew Christensen grew up in a dense cloud of music in Madison. As a young lad, he recalls hootin' and tootin' on an old harmonica, dancing on the couch to his father's boogie-woogie piano playing, and his mother’s record collection (Elvis and Bob Marley being two early favorites), dreaming of the day when he would take the stage himself.

Starting out on the drums, Andrew began playing reggae and jazz at bars and parties, collecting records and reading endlessly about music history. After a particularly angsty year of heartbreak, he walked down to Greg Ginter's with his last couple of bucks and came home with Wanda, the guitar that would change history. Fingerpicking blues, honky-tonk country, Appalachian banjo frailing and jug band music are his current obsessions.

Andrew Christensen's debut album "Tomorrow I'm Gone" was released in 2018 on Sunday Night Records.

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Seated show, $15

21+