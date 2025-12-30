media release: Jacob Fannin was born and raised in northeast Wisconsin and has been writing and playing music the last 18 years. He has two original albums to his credit and appeared on Season 3 of NBCs The Sing Off. Most recently, he worked as a vocalist/guitarist for Carnival Cruise Lines and was a part of the #1 rated Entertainment team among Carnivals 20+ ships (as voted by guests) during his time with the company. Now back in Wisconsin as a full-time musician, he is currently in the studio working on his next project and playing in its support. A full list of cover songs covering all genres is a part of his expanding repertoire.