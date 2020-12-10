ONLINE: Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol

media release: Milwaukee Rep is pleased to present two full productions of Christmas Carol available to stream this holiday season. First, from the video vault comes a never-before-seen recording of Mark Clements’ 2016 classic adaptation of A Christmas Carol from the historic Pabst Theater. This production is available to view for free December 1 – 24, 2020 as a gift to theater lovers worldwide. Just register at www.MilwaukeeRep.com to receive a free link.

Second, the fully realized production of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol by Tom Mula starring Lee E. Ernst with an original soundscape by foley artist Dan Kazemi, under the direction of Artistic Director Mark Clements is available to stream December 10 – 24, 2020. Visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com to purchase a $20/household ticket and continue Milwaukee’s favorite Holiday tradition from the comfort of your own home.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol is a one-person adaptation by Tom Mula featuring renowned actor Lee E. Ernst, who has played nearly 100 memorable roles at Milwaukee Rep. This intimate tour-de-force performance embodies the very heart of the beloved holiday classic celebrating love, hope and redemption.

Originally slated to be performed in front of a live audience in the Quadracci Powerhouse, in person performances of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol were cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and in response to the City of Milwaukee’s Public Health Order establishing Phase 4.2 of the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Plan.

Milwaukee Rep has partnered with HMS Media, a 20-time Emmy Award-winning multimedia company specializing in the broadcast of live performance, to capture Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol from the Quadracci Powerhouse stage with multiple, high-definition cameras and produce the digital recording that can be streamed worldwide December 10 -24, 2020.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol is a fully realized production with a creative team including direction by Artistic Director Mark Clements, music director and foley artist Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Hedwig, Milwaukee Rep), set design by Arnold Bueso (Freaky Friday, PCPA), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), and sound design by Andre Pluess (The Minutes, Steppenwolf).

Advance tickets for Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol are available for purchase now on www.MilwaukeeRep.com for $20/household. Once registered a unique link will be sent to the corresponding email on December 10. Viewers can choose to watch it anytime between December 10 -24, 2020. The purchase of a ticket or a tax-deductible donation to the Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign helps keep artists and staff employed while the theater heads into its tenth month of being closed due to COVID-19.

A Christmas Carol and Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol are presented by Wells Fargo and Jay Franke and David Herro. Additional support for Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol is provided by Executive Producers Richard and Jo Ann Beightol; Tom and Molly Duffey; Sandra and William Haack; and Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust. Media Sponsorship for both productions is provided by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel with additional support provided by United Performing Arts Fund.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com