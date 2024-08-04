Jacob Williams, Mo B, Hayden Fredrisken, Kayla Ruth, Shawn Vasquez

media release: Madison Comedy Week is in its 6th year and will take place from August 4 - 10 this year! Join us for the kickoff with Jacob Williams and special guests Mo B, Hayden Fredrisken, Kayla Ruth, and Shawn Vasquez opening.

Jacob Williams is a comedian who has performed on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT (NBC), THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (CBS), ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY (COMEDY CENTRAL), ROAST BATTLE (COMEDY CENTRAL) and 12 seasons of WILD ‘N OUT (MTV). Jacob’s debut one-hour stand-up comedy special and album UNEMOTIONAL ROLLER COASTER is available on YouTube, Sirius XM and most audio-streaming platforms.

For new jokes and show info visit him on social media at @MrJacobWilliams.