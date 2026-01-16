media release: USA | 1990 | DCP | 119 min.

Director: Adrian Lyne

Cast: Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña, Danny Aiello

Jacob Singer (Robbins) is a Vietnam veteran whose traumatic, half-remembered battlefield experience leaves him psychologically unmoored as he struggles to build a life after the war. Years later, strange accidents, hallucinations, and the deaths of those around him convince Jacob that he and his fellow soldiers may have been victims of a secret military experiment. As his grip on reality frays, Jacob searches desperately for the truth, unsure whether what he is uncovering is conspiracy, trauma, or something even more terrifying. Working from a script by Bruce Joel Rubin (Ghost), director Lyne finds extraordinary visuals that put forth the “frightening notion that paradise and the inferno are all about us here on Earth, and that we participate in one or the other almost by choice…This movie [is] exhilarating in the sense that I was able to observe filmmakers working at the edge of their abilities and inspirations” (Roger Ebert). A new 4K restoration of Jacob’s Ladder will be screened.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.