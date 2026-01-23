Jacquelyn Mitchard

media release: "I may not be innocent, but I’m innocent of this,” says Felicity Wild, a brilliant biology grad student turned high-priced call girl, as she is convicted of murdering her two most devoted clients for their insurance money, kicking off a media sensation and a scandal in a university town. Reenie Bigelow, Felicity’s childhood best friend, is a fashion journalist, but switches gears to write a story she hopes will exonerate Felicity. She knows Felicity is not capable of murder, not capable even of telling a lie, no matter what the stakes — even though Felicity refuses to say a single word in her own defense. Reenie is not deterred, and further, she owes Felicity a secret debt of honor, for having once saved her from the same fate that Felicity is facing now.

In conversation with Ann Garvin.