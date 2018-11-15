press release: Jacy Reese is the research director at Sentience Institute, a nonprofit think tank researching the most effective strategies to expand humanity's moral circle. His first book "The End of Animal Farming," uses the effective altruism lens to outline a roadmap to a more ethical, sustainable, and prosperous food system for humans and animals.

Reese will draw upon evidence from history, psychology, and elsewhere to trace out the strategic roadmap that seems most likely to end factory farming. The timeline has four stages: Foundation, Revolution, Stigmatization, and Follow-Through. Reese will trace out the most important developments of technological and social change in each of these stages, such as the advent of clean meat (real meat made without animal slaughter), a shift in focus from opposing factory farming alone to instead fighting against animal farming as a whole, and a transition from one-by-one diet change (e.g. "Go vegan!") to a society-wide movement (e.g. "End animal farming!").

