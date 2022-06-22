See the award-winning Swedish quintet live in concert at Folklore Village. Jaerv presents vigorous and heartfelt folk music with influences from jazz and pop music. Together, the five members have created a homogeneous, vivid sound that has established Jaerv on the folk music scene. Proof of vaccination or masks required.

Tickets are $20. Order at https://folklorevillage.org/product/jaerv-concert/ or by calling 608-924-4000.

Contact Kelli at programs@folklorevillage.org with questions.