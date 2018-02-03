Jaia Davis
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Name calling hurts and bullying is painful. Local 10-year-old author Jaia Davis was inspired to write ”I am F.A.T: Based Upon Real Life Events” after experiencing bullying when she was in the 4th grade. Join Jaia as she shares how she coped with bullying and provides tools to help everyone, young and old, deal with bullies. A book signing will follow the program.
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin
