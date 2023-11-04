Jaime Guiscafre (CD release)
Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jaime Guiscafre
media release:Jaime is a long-time friend of the Madison Classical Guitar Society and has been a regular performer as long as I've been in the region. He's preparing to release a compilation CD of his performances over his professional career. It starts at 1:00 in the afternoon that Saturday at Cargo Coffee on the 700 block of East Washington.
