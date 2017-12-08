press release: The Milwaukee Art Museum is delighted to bring a broad collection of works by the Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon, from large tapestries to vibrant reimagined animals—including a brand new collection of glass sculpture. His exuberance is on full display in this exhibition, which allows visitors to escape into his vibrant world that merges art, decoration and design. Jaime Hayon: Technicolor will be on view from December 8, 2017 to March 25, 2018 in the Bradley Family Gallery.

Exploring his dreams and the depths of his imagination to conceive of his whimsical objects, Hayon has emerged at the forefront of an energetic new wave in contemporary design in the past ten years.

Hayon was born in Madrid in 1974. After studying industrial design in Madrid and Paris, he joined Fabrica—the Benetton-funded design and communication academy in Italy—in 1997 where he directed the design department until 2003. Hayon set up his own studio practice in the year 2000 and has dedicated himself fully to his personal projects from 2003 onward. Today he is considered one of the most acclaimed creators in the world.

Hayon embraces his imagination and does not shy away from using different materials and exploring new mediums—including sculpture, textiles, ceramics, furniture, playscapes and glass. The exhibition will feature sketches, drawings and maquettes of Hayon’s work. Sketching is part of the artist-designer’s daily routine. “Sketching is a progression of my mind, a way of connecting thoughts. It’s a precious liberty with no limitations, only the edges of paper. Now we have technology, but without the freedom of sketching, there is no passion.” Within his practice, Hayon also believes in the power of storytelling. He has said, “The story doesn’t have to be based on reality; it can be a complete fantasy as long as people can recognize themselves in it.”

Highlights of the exhibition include Hayon’s immersive installation Technicolor, commissioned by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta; the Green Chicken rocking chair (or “crazy dream object,” according to Hayon); an interactive sculpture; and his new work Afrikando, a series of glass vessels the Milwaukee Art Museum commissioned for this exhibition. Afrikando is inspired by the aesthetics of primitivism as well as Hayon’s playful visual vocabulary of bright colors, bulbous forms and geometric ornamentation seen in his other works.

“I am really excited to bring the exuberant work of Jaime Hayon to the Milwaukee community,” said Monica Obniski, Demmer Curator of 20th and 21st Century Design.

“His practice highlights a bright, playful, imaginary world that is positive and full of joy—something that I believe we need a bit more of today, especially in our contemporary climate. Hayon has also designed a new work of art that will be debuted in the exhibition. The “family”—according to Hayon—of glass vessels called Afrikando, is a recent acquisition commissioned for the Milwaukee Art Museum, thanks to the generosity of local glass collectors. I hope that visitors will delight in the colorful optimism of Hayon’s work.”

Organized by: High Museum of Art, Atlanta