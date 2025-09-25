Jake Hart & John Hart Trio

media release: Pianist/Composer Jake Hart is an emerging artist recently signed with Sunnyside Records. Jake has performed in a multitude of international competitions and holds a Bachelor of Music from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music and a Master of Music from Salem College.

“Jake Hart is a double threat. At such a young age, he is well on his way towards performing and composing at the highest level. We will watch and listen to Jake with great interest.”- Dave Liebman NEA Jazz Master

“Jake’s music has a flow, gentleness and lyricism that shines through the general absence of harmonic center and strict rhythmic time, and his touch at the piano is lovely. Truly fascinating music and beautiful to listen to.” - Chris Potter

"Jake is an indisputable talent with high musical sensitivity and exquisite taste, demonstrated in his skills as a jazz pianist and unprejudiced avant-garde musician as a composer and performer. The music that Jake Hart offers us is sincere, virtuous and new. I am sure of his constant growth and the strength of his ideas and objectives backed by great talent, solid musical education and perseverance. Jake offers himself to us as a musician who loves and respects music without prejudice or barriers.” - Gonzalo Rubalcaba

A New York fixture on the New York music scene for 30 years, John Hart has distinguished himself as a band leader with 16 CDs - including releases on such prestigious labels as Blue Note and Concord - as well as a first call sideman to the stars including a sixteen year tenure with organist Jack McDuff. Other associations include Lou Donaldson, James Moody, Jon Hendricks, Jimmy Smith, Brian Blade, Chris Potter, Larry Goldings, Bob Belden, Rick Margitza, Javon Jackson and the Maria Schneider Orchestra. A prolific recording artist, John has appeared on 100-plus CDs as a sideman.