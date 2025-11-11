Jake Minch, Darryl Rahn

× Expand Adali Schell Jake Minch on a couch. Jake Minch

media release: Following a wildly successful headline tour this summer, rising singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Minch will embark on further North American headline dates this fall. The 17-show run kicks off on November 4 in Austin, with stops in Dallas, Madison, Indianapolis, Columbus, Richmond, Providence and more.

Jake’s critically acclaimed album George came out earlier this summer via 2for2 projects/Mercury Records; listen HERE. The LP has seen praise from a wide range of outlets including NPR Music, Stereogum, The Line of Best Fit, Ones to Watch and many more. Holler lauded the album, saying, “Like a Great American Novel cut down to three-minute pop songs, [George] captures small-town restlessness and alienation in the same way that Raymond Carver or Carson McCullers were always able to, with the added incentive that you can scream along to them at the top of your lungs.” Atwood Magazine hailed George, saying, “Spanning themes from the excruciating heartbreak of young love, to what it feels like to go home again, to grief and suicide, George delicately weaves a poetic web of truths.” He recently performed tracks from the album at a Pigeons and Planes Medium Sized Backyard session.

“George is about my two years in L.A. and my experience falling victim to my ‘middle-of-the-country- syndrome,’” says Jake. “It’s about being a martyr with nothing to die for and needing to fuck up some great things in order to see that.”

Recorded and produced between Los Angeles and Connecticut by Jake and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, boygenius) with contributions from Mason Stoops (Lizzy McAlpine, Role Model), George finds the 22-year-old storyteller exploring grief, guilt and identity through the complexities in his personal relationships. Titled after Jake’s birth name, George captures the angst and discomfort of growing up and leaving home with a disarming vulnerability that traces the album’s 12 tracks. The singles “Fingers and Clothes” and “Drawing a Tattoo” were released earlier this summer to critical acclaim.

Jake recently wrapped up an extensive run of headline shows, including stops at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right, Los Angeles’ Moroccan Lounge, Chicago’s Schubas Tavern, Toronto’s Velvet Underground, Nashville’s Cannery Hall and more. Jake performed alongside numerous surprise guests throughout the tour including Lizzy McAlpine, Grace Enger and Alix Page.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Jake Minch burst onto the scene in 2023 with his hit single “handgun” racking up 1.3 million views on the song’s initial teaser and earning support from the likes of Noah Kahan, Lizzy McAlpine, Zach Bryan, Gracie Abrams, Fletcher and many more. Over the last few years, the 2for2 projects/Mercury Records artist has garnered a dedicated fanbase through his deeply personal lyrics on love, growing up and grief. Jake has toured the world over, sharing stages with the likes of The Head And The Heart, Jeremy Zucker, Ben Abraham, Holly Humberstone, Grace Enger and Sadie Jean.