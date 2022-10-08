Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916

media release:  Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents the comedy, “Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent,” by Mathew Konkel, Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI. This hilarious noir parody that has delighted audiences across the country immerses the audience in the premier of a 1940’s live radio play complete with stand-up microphones and sound effects when Jake Revolver fights against conspiracy, double-cross, and self-reference to uncover the killer of his own narrator

Fridays | Sept. 30 & Oct. 7 | 7:30  pm

Saturdays | Oct. 1 & 8 | 7:30 pm

Sundays | Oct. 2 & 9 | 2 pm

BDACT Fine Arts Center – Kamps Auditorium

Tickets: $14

Info

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
Theater & Dance
920-885-6891
Google Calendar - Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent - 2022-10-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent - 2022-10-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent - 2022-10-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent - 2022-10-08 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent - 2022-10-09 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent - 2022-10-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent - 2022-10-09 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent - 2022-10-09 14:00:00 ical