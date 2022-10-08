media release: Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents the comedy, “Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent,” by Mathew Konkel, Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI. This hilarious noir parody that has delighted audiences across the country immerses the audience in the premier of a 1940’s live radio play complete with stand-up microphones and sound effects when Jake Revolver fights against conspiracy, double-cross, and self-reference to uncover the killer of his own narrator

Fridays | Sept. 30 & Oct. 7 | 7:30 pm

Saturdays | Oct. 1 & 8 | 7:30 pm

Sundays | Oct. 2 & 9 | 2 pm

BDACT Fine Arts Center – Kamps Auditorium

Tickets: $14