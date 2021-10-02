Jake Shimabukuro

A message from Stoughton Opera House:

For starters, for those of you who have been holding tickets for shows through this long year or have made a donation, Thank You! It has meant everything as we try to get things back up and running. We are in the process of confirming the final rescheduled dates for all of our shows - and believe it or not we even have some super secret new shows that we haven’t told you about yet.

As our new dates are confirmed we will be updating those dates on the event list on this website. We will also be updating those dates on our ticketing home page. In addition, if you have tickets for an upcoming show you will receive an email about that specific show when the date is confirmed.

I have tickets for the old show date and I want to keep them and come to the show. What do I need to do? You do not need to take any action. Your old tickets are still good for the new dates. Even if you have physical tickets with the old date printed on them they are still good as is for the new date.

I have tickets to a show and I can’t make the new date. What are my options? You will need to wait until a new date is announced for your show. Once the new date is announced you can request a refund for your tickets, you can convert the value of the tickets to a donation, or you can receive a credit that can be used to purchase tickets to another Opera House show in the future.

Do I have to decide right away? No. You do not need to decide right away. We will be working on sorting out everyone’s situations from now until the end of April. Once the new date for your show is confirmed you can choose to change your plans anytime before May 1st.

Wait…but it is already after May 1st and I’m just seeing this! I didn’t even know there was a new date. Don’t worry. Sorry we didn’t get word to you in time. We can work it out…but we are really trying to wrap up all the shuffling around asap.

What is the best way to contact you about my tickets? Email is almost always the easiest way to get in touch with us about your tickets - we have a lot of things to tidy up and not a lot of people to do it! You can also give us a call and leave a message. Unfortunately, you can’t stop by and see us just yet…but soon!