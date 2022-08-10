Jake Snell, Open Mic

press release: Join Comedy on State for our signature Wednesday open mic, and watch as we record another comedy special here! Comedy on State and the Madison public has been attracting more and more comedians to shoot specials here, and we’re happy to feature former local comic and Madison Comedy Week producer Jake Snell as he records his debut half-hour comedy special on his 30th birthday!

The rest of our show will follow the usual Wednesday format, with the added bonus of having a stellar lineup of Madison Comedy Week performers, who are some of the best local, regional, and national up and coming comedians! You’re gonna wanna be there for this historic night!

$5 tickets available at the door

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!