press release: On Friday, September 6, 2019, at 8pm, The Jake Victor 5tet will perform at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Tickets are $10 in advance (https://jakevictor5tet.brownpapertickets.com/) and $15 at the door. Student tickets $5 off with a valid school ID. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.

The Jake Victor 5tet is a modern, international jazz group, formed in Amsterdam by Chicago pianist Jake Victor in the Fall of 2017. Drawing from a wide range of influences, the group consists of 5 dynamic members from Estonia, Spain, Belgium, Chicago and New York who each bring their own distinct voice to Victor's compositions. They released their debut album "Twisted Heads" in 2018 to critical acclaim: two selections from the album, "Salem" and "Call to Prayer", won the group Downbeat Magazine's prestigious "Best Undergraduate Small Jazz Group" award in their 41st Student Music Awards.

The Jake Victor 5tet includes:

Jake Victor, Chicago IL - Piano

Tobias Tammearu, Estonia - Saxophone

Jack Kilkelly-Schmidt, Brooklyn NY - Guitar

Matteo Mazzu, Belgium - Bass

Eloi Pascual, Spain - Drums

The concert series is supported in part by Alchemy, WORT 89.9FM, Heid Music, and HotelRED. Student ticket discount made possible by Grant Samuelsen Real Estate.