Jam 4 Cans

to

VFW Post 7591-Cottage Grove Road 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Jam 4 Cans is a yearly tradition where we help raise money and resources for those in need, benefitting food pantries in Madison & surrounding area. Non-perishable food or cash donation at the door.

12:30 pm to 1:30 pm   JR & The Regulators

     1:45 pm to 2:45 pm     Diamonds & Lead

     3:00 pm to 4:00 pm     Country Sunshine

     4:15 pm to 5:15 pm     Country Renegades

     5:30 pm to 6:30 pm     RailHopper 

     6:45 pm to 7:45 pm     Vintage Country

     8:00 pm to 9:00 pm     The Jam 4 Cans Special Guests Band

608-221-9326
