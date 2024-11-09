media release: Jam 4 Cans is a yearly tradition where we help raise money and resources for those in need, benefitting food pantries in Madison & surrounding area. Non-perishable food or cash donation at the door.

12:30 pm to 1:30 pm JR & The Regulators

1:45 pm to 2:45 pm Diamonds & Lead

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Country Sunshine

4:15 pm to 5:15 pm Country Renegades

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm RailHopper

6:45 pm to 7:45 pm Vintage Country

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm The Jam 4 Cans Special Guests Band