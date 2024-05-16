media release: 15th Annual Jam for Jam Music and Camping Festival

Supporting a Great Cause

May 16-19, 2024, The Barrel Inn, Marshall, WI (Deansville)

Gates open to public 3pm Thurs

Camping included with admission Thurs, Fri, Sat night. You may stay Sunday if you need. No scheduled music Sunday. No Pets Allowed. No Carry-In Alcohol. You may carry in Outside Food and other N/A Drink to campsites. Package beer and liquor available for sale. Contact us for more info.

RV reservations at jamforjamaica@gmail.com ($100ea)

mission info at jamforjam.org

Thurs May 16, 2024

7:30pm Sugar Bush

10pm Natty Nation

Fri May 17, 2024

10am Yoga w/ Kat Kelly of Bay Area Yoga Center:::feat music by Phil Engsberg

1pm Moonglow

2pm Candy Cigarettes

3pm Trash Pandas

4pm Wise Jennings

5pm NilexNile

6:15pm Garrett Waite

7:45pm The People Brothers Band

9:45pm Dropbear Collective

11:30pm Otis!?

Sat May 18, 2024

10am RJ Pearl

11am Cream City Hot Club

12:15pm Caribbean Eclipse

1:45pm Valley Fox

2:45pm Luke Cerny

4pm Donna Woodall

5:30pm Bryan Cherry

7pm Craig Baumann and The Story

9pm Alpha Transit

11pm Wonderfunk