Barrel Inn, Deansville 1152 Berlin Rd., Deansville, Wisconsin 53559

media release: 15th Annual Jam for Jam Music and Camping Festival

Supporting a Great Cause

May 16-19, 2024, The Barrel Inn, Marshall, WI (Deansville)

Gates open to public 3pm Thurs

Camping included with admission Thurs, Fri, Sat night. You may stay Sunday if you need. No scheduled music Sunday. No Pets Allowed. No Carry-In Alcohol. You may carry in Outside Food and other N/A Drink to campsites. Package beer and liquor available for sale. Contact us for more info.

RV reservations at jamforjamaica@gmail.com ($100ea)

mission info at jamforjam.org

Thurs May 16, 2024

7:30pm   Sugar Bush

10pm   Natty Nation

Fri May 17, 2024

10am   Yoga w/ Kat Kelly of Bay Area Yoga Center:::feat music by Phil Engsberg

1pm   Moonglow

2pm   Candy Cigarettes

3pm   Trash Pandas

4pm   Wise Jennings

5pm   NilexNile

6:15pm   Garrett Waite

7:45pm   The People Brothers Band

9:45pm   Dropbear Collective

11:30pm   Otis!?

Sat May 18, 2024

10am   RJ Pearl

11am   Cream City Hot Club

12:15pm   Caribbean Eclipse

1:45pm   Valley Fox

2:45pm   Luke Cerny

4pm   Donna Woodall

5:30pm Bryan Cherry

7pm   Craig Baumann and The Story

9pm   Alpha Transit

11pm   Wonderfunk

Info

