Jam for Jam
to
Barrel Inn, Deansville 1152 Berlin Rd., Deansville, Wisconsin 53559
media release: 15th Annual Jam for Jam Music and Camping Festival
Supporting a Great Cause
May 16-19, 2024, The Barrel Inn, Marshall, WI (Deansville)
Gates open to public 3pm Thurs
Camping included with admission Thurs, Fri, Sat night. You may stay Sunday if you need. No scheduled music Sunday. No Pets Allowed. No Carry-In Alcohol. You may carry in Outside Food and other N/A Drink to campsites. Package beer and liquor available for sale. Contact us for more info.
RV reservations at jamforjamaica@gmail.com ($100ea)
mission info at jamforjam.org
Thurs May 16, 2024
7:30pm Sugar Bush
10pm Natty Nation
Fri May 17, 2024
10am Yoga w/ Kat Kelly of Bay Area Yoga Center:::feat music by Phil Engsberg
1pm Moonglow
2pm Candy Cigarettes
3pm Trash Pandas
4pm Wise Jennings
5pm NilexNile
6:15pm Garrett Waite
7:45pm The People Brothers Band
9:45pm Dropbear Collective
11:30pm Otis!?
Sat May 18, 2024
10am RJ Pearl
11am Cream City Hot Club
12:15pm Caribbean Eclipse
1:45pm Valley Fox
2:45pm Luke Cerny
4pm Donna Woodall
5:30pm Bryan Cherry
7pm Craig Baumann and The Story
9pm Alpha Transit
11pm Wonderfunk