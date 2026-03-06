Jam for Jamboree

to

Buy Tickets

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Jam for Jam music/camping festival is taking 2026 off, but will host two nights of music at High Noon Saloon.

May 8: with People Brothers Band, Chicken Wire Empire and Craig Baumann and the Story

May 9: with The Big Wu, SaltyDog, Old Shoe, People Brothers Band and Wise Jennings

Jam for Jamaica, Inc. is a registered 501c3 non for profit public charity, and has been consistently completing building missions in Jamaica for over a decade. Raising funds through music and other community events all proceeds go directly to provide materials, manpower, and on-site assistance to impoverished inner-island Jamaicans for the construction and renovation of shelters, which are usually non-existent, or in desperate need of repair. Along with putting on our annual Jam for Jam Music and Camping Festival, the organization sends a group of committed volunteers to Jamaica each year to carry out the mission. Each volunteer pays their own way to participate in helping these needy families. This has created a cultural bond between the organization and the community it helps.

We appreciate your support!

Info

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Music
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Jam for Jamboree - 2026-05-08 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jam for Jamboree - 2026-05-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jam for Jamboree - 2026-05-08 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jam for Jamboree - 2026-05-08 00:00:00 ical