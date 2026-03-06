Jam for Jamboree

× Expand Shannon Svensrud The Big Wu in a field. The Big Wu

media release: The Jam for Jam music/camping festival is taking 2026 off, but will host two nights of music at High Noon Saloon.

May 8: with People Brothers Band, Chicken Wire Empire and Craig Baumann and the Story

May 9: with The Big Wu, SaltyDog, Old Shoe, People Brothers Band and Wise Jennings

Jam for Jamaica, Inc. is a registered 501c3 non for profit public charity, and has been consistently completing building missions in Jamaica for over a decade. Raising funds through music and other community events all proceeds go directly to provide materials, manpower, and on-site assistance to impoverished inner-island Jamaicans for the construction and renovation of shelters, which are usually non-existent, or in desperate need of repair. Along with putting on our annual Jam for Jam Music and Camping Festival, the organization sends a group of committed volunteers to Jamaica each year to carry out the mission. Each volunteer pays their own way to participate in helping these needy families. This has created a cultural bond between the organization and the community it helps.

We appreciate your support!