Jamal Harrington, Jonathan Ziegel, Lisa Quam, Rob Sanchez, Will Isenberg

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Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Jamal Harrington, a stand-up comedian from New York, is headlining at Bartell Theatre with an awesome lineup including local acts Lisa Quam, Rob Sanchez, Will Isenberg, and featuring another New Yorker, Jonathan Ziegel

Suggested for 18+ due to adult content and language

General Seating 

Presented on the Drury Stage

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
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