Jamal Harrington, Jonathan Ziegel, Lisa Quam, Rob Sanchez, Will Isenberg
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Jamal Harrington, a stand-up comedian from New York, is headlining at Bartell Theatre with an awesome lineup including local acts Lisa Quam, Rob Sanchez, Will Isenberg, and featuring another New Yorker, Jonathan Ziegel
Suggested for 18+ due to adult content and language
General Seating
Presented on the Drury Stage
Info
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy