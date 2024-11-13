media release: Artist Statement: As an abstract artist, I examine the interaction of lines, shapes and colors. I strive to create bright, bold compositions that inspire hope and encourage perseverance. My paintings usually begin spontaneously, with a general idea or color combination.

I then add and subtract the different elements until they evolve into a more definite cohesion. Kandinsky and Pollock strongly influence me, as does Chuck Hipsher, with his use of broad strokes and splatters of vibrant colors.

James Ackerman was born in Berwyn, Illinois in 1965. From 2015-2018 he attended Madison College where he studied photography. He is currently a member of the Madison Art Guild. Ackerman has participated in group exhibitions in Chicago and Oak Park, Illinois. He lives and works in Middleton.

For more information about Ackerman’s art, visit ackermanpaintings.com.

A reception will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 5-8 p.m. in Goodman’s Ironworks