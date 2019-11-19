James Arthur, Anders Carlson-Wee, Jeffrey Levine

Poetry reading.

press release: Presented in partnership with the Arts + Literature Laboratory, three award-winning poets visit Madison for this special Watershed Reading. Featuring readings by Jeffrey Levine, founder of Tupelo Press and author of the new poetry collection, At the Kinnegad Home for the Bewildered; James Arthur, author of the brand new The Suicide's Son; and Anders Carlson-Wee, author of The Low Passions.