James Benning & Sharon Lockhart

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin

press release: The work of James Benning and Sharon Lockhart will also be on view in the Herzfeld Center Sept. 6-March 1, 2020, and again April 17-Aug. 2, 2020. This durational exhibition puts in conversation the work of Milwaukee-born independent filmmaker and artist Benning and contemporary artist Lockhart who have often cited each other’s influence in the making of their own films.

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
