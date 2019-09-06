James Benning & Sharon Lockhart
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
press release: The work of James Benning and Sharon Lockhart will also be on view in the Herzfeld Center Sept. 6-March 1, 2020, and again April 17-Aug. 2, 2020. This durational exhibition puts in conversation the work of Milwaukee-born independent filmmaker and artist Benning and contemporary artist Lockhart who have often cited each other’s influence in the making of their own films.
