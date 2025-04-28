James Cleary (aka DeVita)

media release: Arcadia Books is thrilled to host the book launch of Sanctuary by James (DeVita) Cleary.

Please join us to celebrate this geo-political thriller, written by our dear friend Jimmy DeVita. Jim wrote, rewrote, researched and edited much of Sanctuary right here in the store. We are so excited to celebrate the book's release and the author.

We are expecting a full house at the Gard Theater. If you'd like to join us, please choose the button that says Book & Book Launch Ticket. Your book is your ticket.

Jim will sign all copies of Sanctuary.

“The meek shall inherit the Earth, unless the rich get there first.” That’s the reality of the post-apocalyptic world in this electrifying debut thriller. The near future… Climate disasters have crippled the United States. With half the country under water and the other half a dust bowl, civil unrest would soon escalate into something darker, something unstoppable. Billionaire John Brandt anticipated this and channeled his money, power, and influence into being prepared for the great unraveling. Now Brandt, his family, and his security team must retreat to Sanctuary, their underground bunker—a vast luxury mansion beneath the parched earth of the Nebraskan Great Plains. But they are not alone. Above ground a group of raiders are desperate to survive and will use any means possible to accomplish that goal. As tensions mount both inside and out, battle lines are drawn— between the haves and the have-nots, between decency and expediency, between life and death. In this game, everyone's a loser.