media release: James Keelaghan's songwriting has often been cited for its keen sense of history.

Songs like "Hillcrest Mine" and "Cold Missouri Waters" instantly come to mind. On SECOND-HAND James also takes on a number of topical issues of concern to us all "Walk On" about overcoming depression and "The Benefits of Surrender"- allowing oneself to be more open to life's possibilities. These, coupled with a command of the language and delivered with an unmistakably rich baritone, and it's not surprising that James has come to be considered one of Canada's great singer songwriters.

SECOND-HAND finds James at the top of his game with ten new songs including co-writes with Catherine MacLellan, Lynn Miles, J.D. Edwards, Cara Luft and Dave Gunning. "I love co-writing," he says, "it's the spark that gets me motivated – the fresh approach to a lyric or a different way of forming a melody for a song is so stimulating."

ALBUM REVIEW

"He displays a genius for finding his way deep inside big stories, building them outward from palpably intimate moments." – The Boston Globe

"He is one hell of a good songwriter, and as a guitarist his playing is practically faultless." – Time Out, London

"Canada's finest singer songwriter." – Dave Marsh, Rock critic, historian & author

More about the artist: https://keelaghan.com/