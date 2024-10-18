James Lattis & Kelly Tyrrell

× Expand Bryce Richter/Althea Dotzour, UW–Madison James Lattis (left) and Kelly Tyrrell. James Lattis (left) and Kelly Tyrrell.

media release: Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival

Explore the remarkable story of Wisconsin astronomers whose curiosity, persistence, and innovation helped us better understand our universe.

Chasing the Stars traces the history of the University of Wisconsin’s Washburn Observatory, where some of the world’s most cutting-edge astronomical inventions were born. Learn about the earliest Indigenous stargazers, the women who worked as the first human computers, the astronomers who sold time by the stars, the scientists who shrank the Milky Way, and the crucial role Wisconsin astronomers played in the development of modern astrophysics and space astronomy.

This extraordinary book features more than 100 modern and historic photographs that illustrate the people and science behind Wisconsin’s astronomical innovations. Designed for lay readers and astronomers alike, Chasing the Stars inspires all of us to look up at the sky in wonder.

Hosted by Doug Moe.